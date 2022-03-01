Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

