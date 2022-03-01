Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

