Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.66.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TSE:TXG opened at C$16.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.68.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.