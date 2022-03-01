Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.81. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 25,493 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 300,825 shares of company stock worth $7,526,970 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

