Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.81. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 25,493 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
