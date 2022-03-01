TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 20.2%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was up 20.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 3,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,175,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

The stock has a market cap of $517.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

