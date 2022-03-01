Traders Buy Large Volume of Air Transport Services Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,358 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,621% compared to the average daily volume of 137 call options.

In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,678,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATSG traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 46,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,344. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

