Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

