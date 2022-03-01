Travala.com (AVA) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003426 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $76.12 million and approximately $66.94 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.58 or 0.06700981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,742.73 or 0.99545456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,558,437 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

