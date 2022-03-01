TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

