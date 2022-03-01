TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. TravelCenters of America traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 5,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 159,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

