Trecora Resources (TREC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TREC opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $216.45 million, a P/E ratio of -443.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

