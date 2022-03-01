Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
TREX traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.84. 1,567,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,105. Trex has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.58.
Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trex (TREX)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.