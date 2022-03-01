Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 268 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in RPM International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. RPM International’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPM. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

RPM International Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.