Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

NYSE:LIN traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.92. 34,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,812. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.27 and a 200 day moving average of $318.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.