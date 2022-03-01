Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.74. 7,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,734. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

