Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 70,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.07.

AMT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

