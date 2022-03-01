Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,082,499 shares of company stock worth $987,780,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 138,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $380.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

