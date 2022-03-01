Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE:FAF traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.74. 7,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

