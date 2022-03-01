TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $926-951 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.78 million.TriMas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,325. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.70.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,373,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TriMas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TriMas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.