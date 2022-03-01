TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

TRS traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. TriMas has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

