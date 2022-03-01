TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,169,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,924 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.82% of TriNet Group worth $299,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 230.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,028. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

