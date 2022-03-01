TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TPVG opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $510.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

