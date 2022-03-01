Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.65

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.65 and last traded at C$33.60, with a volume of 50744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.94.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.194752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.