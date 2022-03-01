Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTBXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 275 ($3.69) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.95) to GBX 235 ($3.15) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

