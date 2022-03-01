Truist Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICFI. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.01%.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

