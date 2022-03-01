Truist Financial Comments on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PROG in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PROG’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get PROG alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. PROG has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PROG by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 44.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.