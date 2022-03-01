Truist Financial Trims Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Target Price to $2,000.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q1 2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $48.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $15.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $59.06 EPS.

CABO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

CABO opened at $1,432.85 on Friday. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,581.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,761.06.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One will post 53.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

