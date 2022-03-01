Truist Financial Weighs in on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.96%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of IART stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after buying an additional 294,052 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $14,403,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

