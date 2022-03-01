Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $31.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,040.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3,318.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

