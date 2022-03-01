Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.56. 37,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $332.67 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

