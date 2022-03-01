Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 37,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.04. 660,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,691,094. The stock has a market cap of $587.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

