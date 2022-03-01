Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

