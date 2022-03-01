Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,268 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 54,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FF stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

