Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,268 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 41.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FutureFuel by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FutureFuel by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 83,478 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of FF opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.72%.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

