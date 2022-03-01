Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.27 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.42.

Turing stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,941. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

