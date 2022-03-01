Turing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,472 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,747% compared to the average daily volume of 188 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turing in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Turing in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the third quarter worth about $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the third quarter worth about $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39. Turing has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

