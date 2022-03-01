Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TPTX stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $123.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $275,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 157.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

