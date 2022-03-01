Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of TPTX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $123.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 756,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,495,000 after buying an additional 706,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

