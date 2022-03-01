Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
