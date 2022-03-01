Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 380,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

