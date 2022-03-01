Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 84,100 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.60% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11,969.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

