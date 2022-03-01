Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,800 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

