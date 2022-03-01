Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 310,700 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of 360 DigiTech worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 97.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth $15,986,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

