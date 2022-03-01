Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 134,629 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,629 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.84% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,505,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,386,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

