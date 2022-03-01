Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 18,504 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.17% of Independent Bank worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

