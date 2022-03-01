Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,342 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of O-I Glass worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

