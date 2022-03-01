Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.44 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254,087 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

