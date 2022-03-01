Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 127,044 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of PROS worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of PRO opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.