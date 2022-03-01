Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $13,275,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.22. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.