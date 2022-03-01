U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.61.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.